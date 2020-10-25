McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 44.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.