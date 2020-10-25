MediShares (MDS) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $165,565.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00232568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.01407968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137455 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

