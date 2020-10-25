Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

MDT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. 3,919,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

