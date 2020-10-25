Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. 3,919,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.