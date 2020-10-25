Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

MDT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.42. 3,919,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

