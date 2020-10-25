Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

