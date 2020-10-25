Mixin (XIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $724,830.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $140.29 or 0.01079945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $73.39 million and approximately $724,830.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,102 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

