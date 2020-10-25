Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. 1,750,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average is $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

