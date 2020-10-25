Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 3.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

