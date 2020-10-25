Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.53.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

