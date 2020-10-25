Morgan Stanley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $420.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.67.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

