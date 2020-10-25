Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

WBRBY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

