Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

