Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,142. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

