National Bank Financial Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$12.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

