Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

