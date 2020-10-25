Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.