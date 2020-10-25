Netflix’s (NFLX) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $235.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average of $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

