NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

