NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

