NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.
NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.
In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.