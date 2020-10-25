NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.99. 4,046,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.