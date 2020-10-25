NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $42.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.33 billion to $43.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.82 billion to $48.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.99. 4,046,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

