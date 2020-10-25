NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.73. The stock has a market cap of $945.68 million and a PE ratio of 138.05.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

