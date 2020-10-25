NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.73. The stock has a market cap of $945.68 million and a PE ratio of 138.05.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

