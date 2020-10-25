Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Lowered to $3.25 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

NAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

