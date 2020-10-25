Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Given New $3.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:NAK opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.08. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.