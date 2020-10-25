NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNA. Cowen reiterated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

