NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.61. 5,837,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.01. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

