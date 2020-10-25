Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,045. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

