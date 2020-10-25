Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $45.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,361. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

