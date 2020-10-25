Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

