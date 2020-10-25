Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE PSN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.11. Parsons has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.92 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

