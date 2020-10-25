Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 170,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.