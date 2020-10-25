Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.

PNR stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after buying an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

