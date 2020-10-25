Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,992,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.