Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 28,992,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

