Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $2,784,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

