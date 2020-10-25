PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.37.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PPG Industries by 207.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,592,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.