Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

OVV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,274. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

