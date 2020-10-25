Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 24,558,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,098,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

