Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,819 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.70 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

