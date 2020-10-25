Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

