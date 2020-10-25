Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UNH stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

