Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

