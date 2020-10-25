Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.