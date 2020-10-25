Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.60. 1,107,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

