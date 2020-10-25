ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €11.33 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.