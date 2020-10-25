Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prothena by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

