Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,784,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,050. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.