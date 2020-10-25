Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $11,574,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

NASDAQ:RXT remained flat at $$16.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 737,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,710. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

