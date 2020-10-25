RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 74.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 444.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.