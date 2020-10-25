Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of RL stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

